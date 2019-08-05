Do Institutions Own Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (NSE:LUMAXTECH) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (NSE:LUMAXTECH) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Lumax Auto Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹5.1b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about LUMAXTECH.

NSEI:LUMAXTECH Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lumax Auto Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Lumax Auto Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lumax Auto Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:LUMAXTECH Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

Lumax Auto Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lumax Auto Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Lumax Auto Technologies Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹5.1b, and insiders have ₹2.2b worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.