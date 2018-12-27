Do Institutions Own Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd (SGX:M11) Shares?

Every investor in Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd (SGX:M11) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Manufacturing Integration Technology is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$73m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about M11.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Manufacturing Integration Technology?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Manufacturing Integration Technology might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Manufacturing Integration Technology. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Manufacturing Integration Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.