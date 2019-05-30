Do Institutions Own Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$33m, Matrix Composites & Engineering is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MCE.

See our latest analysis for Matrix Composites & Engineering

ASX:MCE Ownership Summary, May 30th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Matrix Composites & Engineering?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Matrix Composites & Engineering already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 30% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Matrix Composites & Engineering, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:MCE Income Statement, May 30th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Matrix Composites & Engineering. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Matrix Composites & Engineering

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.