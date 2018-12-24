Do Institutions Own Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of S$70m, Multi-Chem is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AWZ.

View our latest analysis for Multi-Chem

SGX:AWZ Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Multi-Chem?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Multi-Chem’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SGX:AWZ Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

Multi-Chem is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Multi-Chem

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.