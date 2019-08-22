Do Institutions Own NEFAZ Publicly Traded Company (MCX:NFAZ) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in NEFAZ Publicly Traded Company (MCX:NFAZ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

NEFAZ Publicly Traded is a smaller company with a market capitalization of RUруб680m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NFAZ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NEFAZ Publicly Traded?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that NEFAZ Publicly Traded does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.4% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NEFAZ Publicly Traded's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in NEFAZ Publicly Traded. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of NEFAZ Publicly Traded

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.