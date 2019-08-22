Do Institutions Own NEFAZ Publicly Traded Company (MCX:NFAZ) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in NEFAZ Publicly Traded Company (MCX:NFAZ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
NEFAZ Publicly Traded is a smaller company with a market capitalization of RUруб680m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NFAZ.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NEFAZ Publicly Traded?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that NEFAZ Publicly Traded does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.4% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NEFAZ Publicly Traded's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in NEFAZ Publicly Traded. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of NEFAZ Publicly Traded
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that NEFAZ Publicly Traded Company insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just RUруб680m, and the board has only RUруб2.6k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 42% stake in NFAZ. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 50%, of the NFAZ shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
