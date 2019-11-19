Do Institutions Own Norbit ASA (OB:NORBIT) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Norbit ASA (OB:NORBIT) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Norbit is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NORBIT.

Check out our latest analysis for Norbit

OB:NORBIT Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Norbit?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 14% of Norbit. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Norbit's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OB:NORBIT Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Norbit. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Norbit

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.