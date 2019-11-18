Do Institutions Own Northern Drilling Ltd. (OB:NODL) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Northern Drilling Ltd. (OB:NODL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of kr2.1b, Northern Drilling is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about NODL.

View our latest analysis for Northern Drilling

OB:NODL Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northern Drilling?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 37% of Northern Drilling. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Northern Drilling, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OB:NODL Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Northern Drilling. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Northern Drilling

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Northern Drilling Ltd. in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just kr2.1b, and the board has only kr1.4m worth of shares in their own names. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.