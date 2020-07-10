Do Institutions Own OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Shares?

Every investor in OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

OFX Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$313m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about OFX Group.

ASX:OFX Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OFX Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

OFX Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of OFX Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:OFX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in OFX Group. Renaissance Smaller Companies Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO John Malcolm is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.