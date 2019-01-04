Do Institutions Own Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Okapi Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$7.0m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about OKR.

View our latest analysis for Okapi Resources

ASX:OKR Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Okapi Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Okapi Resources is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

ASX:OKR Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Okapi Resources. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Okapi Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Okapi Resources Limited. Insiders own AU$1.4m worth of shares in the AU$7.0m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.