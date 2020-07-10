Do Institutions Own Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Shares?

Every investor in Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$1.2b, Omni Bridgeway is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Omni Bridgeway.

Check out our latest analysis for Omni Bridgeway

ASX:OBL Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Omni Bridgeway?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Omni Bridgeway. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Omni Bridgeway's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:OBL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

It would appear that 8.2% of Omni Bridgeway shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Kabouter Management L.L.C. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.2% of shares outstanding. Perpetual Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 7.6% of common stock, and Stephen Fitzgerald holds about 6.7% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.