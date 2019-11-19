Do Institutions Own Parazero Limited (ASX:PRZ) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Parazero Limited (ASX:PRZ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Parazero is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$7.6m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about PRZ.

Check out our latest analysis for Parazero

ASX:PRZ Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parazero?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Parazero already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 20% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Parazero's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:PRZ Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Parazero. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Parazero

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Parazero Limited. Insiders have a AU$1.5m stake in this AU$7.6m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.