Do Institutions Own Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Rent.com.au is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$10m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about RNT.

ASX:RNT Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rent.com.au?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.4% of Rent.com.au. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rent.com.au's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:RNT Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rent.com.au. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Rent.com.au

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.