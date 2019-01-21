Do Institutions Own Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares?

Every investor in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$63m, Research Frontiers is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about REFR.

View our latest analysis for Research Frontiers

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NasdaqCM:REFR Ownership Summary January 21st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Research Frontiers?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Research Frontiers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.3% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Research Frontiers, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:REFR Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Research Frontiers. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Research Frontiers

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.