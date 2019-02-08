Do Institutions Own Safe Orthopaedics SA (EPA:SAFOR) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Safe Orthopaedics SA (EPA:SAFOR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Safe Orthopaedics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €6.7m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SAFOR.

ENXTPA:SAFOR Ownership Summary February 8th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Safe Orthopaedics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 13% of Safe Orthopaedics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Safe Orthopaedics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:SAFOR Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Safe Orthopaedics. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Safe Orthopaedics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.