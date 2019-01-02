Do Institutions Own Sanco Industries Limited (NSE:SANCO) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Sanco Industries Limited (NSE:SANCO), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Sanco Industries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹144m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SANCO.

See our latest analysis for Sanco Industries

NSEI:SANCO Ownership Summary January 2nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sanco Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Sanco Industries is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NSEI:SANCO Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Sanco Industries. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sanco Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.