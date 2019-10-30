Do Institutions Own Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Sezzle is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$539m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SZL.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sezzle?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Sezzle already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.1% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sezzle, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sezzle. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Sezzle
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Sezzle Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of AU$539m, that means they have AU$317m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 33% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SZL. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
