Do Institutions Own Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited (HKG:1385) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited (HKG:1385) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$4.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1385.

SEHK:1385 Ownership Summary, November 4th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.9% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:1385 Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.