Do Institutions Own Shares In AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HKG:984)?

If you want to know who really controls AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HKG:984), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$936m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 984.

View our latest analysis for AEON Stores (Hong Kong)

SEHK:984 Ownership Summary, August 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AEON Stores (Hong Kong)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AEON Stores (Hong Kong)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:984 Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AEON Stores (Hong Kong). We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of AEON Stores (Hong Kong)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.