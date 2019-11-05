Do Institutions Own Shares In Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (BME:AMS)?

Every investor in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (BME:AMS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €29b, Amadeus IT Group is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AMS.

BME:AMS Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amadeus IT Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Amadeus IT Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 55% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Amadeus IT Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

BME:AMS Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Amadeus IT Group is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Amadeus IT Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.