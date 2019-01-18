Do Institutions Own Shares In China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1004)?

Every investor in China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1004) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$6.8b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1004.

See our latest analysis for China Smarter Energy Group Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:1004 Ownership Summary January 18th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Smarter Energy Group Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 16% of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at China Smarter Energy Group Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:1004 Income Statement Export January 18th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in China Smarter Energy Group Holdings. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.