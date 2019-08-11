Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)?

A look at the shareholders of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$12b, Fidelity National Financial is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about FNF.

See our latest analysis for Fidelity National Financial

NYSE:FNF Ownership Summary, August 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fidelity National Financial?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 86% of Fidelity National Financial. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fidelity National Financial's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:FNF Income Statement, August 11th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Fidelity National Financial is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Fidelity National Financial

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.