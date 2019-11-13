Do Institutions Own Shares In Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS)?

Every investor in Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of AU$509m, Jupiter Mines is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about JMS.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jupiter Mines?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 30% of Jupiter Mines. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Jupiter Mines, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Jupiter Mines. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Jupiter Mines

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Jupiter Mines Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$15m worth of the AU$509m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.