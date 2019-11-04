Do Institutions Own Shares In Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)?

A look at the shareholders of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.
Kimball Electronics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$386m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KE.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kimball Electronics?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Kimball Electronics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 64% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kimball Electronics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Kimball Electronics is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Kimball Electronics
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Kimball Electronics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$19m worth of the US$386m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 31% stake in KE. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
