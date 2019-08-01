Do Institutions Own Shares In Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD)?

The big shareholder groups in Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Kodal Minerals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£6.8m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KOD.

AIM:KOD Ownership Summary, August 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kodal Minerals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Kodal Minerals does have institutional investors; and they hold 58% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kodal Minerals's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:KOD Income Statement, August 1st 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kodal Minerals. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Kodal Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.