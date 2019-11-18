Do Institutions Own Shares In Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2689)?

A look at the shareholders of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2689) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$36b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2689.

SEHK:2689 Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 6.8% of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings). This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:2689 Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.