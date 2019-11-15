Do Institutions Own Shares In SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61)?

If you want to know who really controls SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

SBS Transit has a market capitalization of S$1.2b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about S61.

Check out our latest analysis for SBS Transit

SGX:S61 Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SBS Transit?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

SBS Transit already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.5% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SBS Transit's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SGX:S61 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SBS Transit. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of SBS Transit

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.