Do Institutions Own Shares In Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)?

If you want to know who really controls Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$39m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TRMT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tremont Mortgage Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Tremont Mortgage Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold 11% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tremont Mortgage Trust's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tremont Mortgage Trust. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Tremont Mortgage Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.