Do Institutions Own Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Limited (SGX:T4B) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Limited (SGX:T4B) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$61m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about T4B.

SGX:T4B Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sino Grandness Food Industry Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Sino Grandness Food Industry Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.6% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sino Grandness Food Industry Group’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SGX:T4B Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Sino Grandness Food Industry Group. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Sino Grandness Food Industry Group