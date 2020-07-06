Do Institutions Own Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Soliton is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$163m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Soliton.

Check out our latest analysis for Soliton

NasdaqCM:SOLY Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Soliton?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Soliton does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Soliton, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:SOLY Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Soliton. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Remeditex Ventures, LLC with 43% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.4% and 2.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.