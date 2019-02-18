Do Institutions Own Somany Ceramics Limited (NSE:SOMANYCERA) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
Every investor in Somany Ceramics Limited (NSE:SOMANYCERA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
Somany Ceramics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹13b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SOMANYCERA.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Somany Ceramics?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Somany Ceramics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 29% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Somany Ceramics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Somany Ceramics. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Somany Ceramics
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Somany Ceramics Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹13b, and insiders have ₹1.3b worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SOMANYCERA. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 49%, of the SOMANYCERA stock. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Somany Ceramics better, we need to consider many other factors.
