Do Institutions Own Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Shares?

Every investor in Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£317m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust. The company's largest shareholder is Mattioli Woods Plc, Asset Management Arm, with ownership of 9.0%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about UK£330k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£317m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

