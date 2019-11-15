Do Institutions Own Success Universe Group Limited (HKG:487) Shares?

Every investor in Success Universe Group Limited (HKG:487) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Success Universe Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 487.

SEHK:487 Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Success Universe Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Success Universe Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:487 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Success Universe Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Success Universe Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.