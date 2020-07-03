Do Institutions Own Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Sysco is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$27b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Sysco.

Check out our latest analysis for Sysco

NYSE:SYY Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sysco?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sysco already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sysco's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:SYY Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sysco. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.4% of shares outstanding. With 6.7% and 5.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Wellington Management Group LLP are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 22 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.