Do Institutions Own Taste Gourmet Group Limited (HKG:8371) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Taste Gourmet Group Limited (HKG:8371) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Taste Gourmet Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$300m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 8371.

SEHK:8371 Ownership Summary, August 14th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Taste Gourmet Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Taste Gourmet Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:8371 Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Taste Gourmet Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Taste Gourmet Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.