Do Institutions Own Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited (NSE:VETO) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited (NSE:VETO) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Veto Switchgears and Cables is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹1.0b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about VETO.

View our latest analysis for Veto Switchgears and Cables

NSEI:VETO Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Veto Switchgears and Cables?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.5% of Veto Switchgears and Cables. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Veto Switchgears and Cables, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:VETO Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Veto Switchgears and Cables is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Veto Switchgears and Cables

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.