Do Institutions Own West Kirkland Mining Inc. (CVE:WKM) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of West Kirkland Mining Inc. (CVE:WKM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

West Kirkland Mining is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$25m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about WKM.

View our latest analysis for West Kirkland Mining

TSXV:WKM Ownership Summary, August 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About West Kirkland Mining?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 22% of West Kirkland Mining. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at West Kirkland Mining's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSXV:WKM Income Statement, August 1st 2019 More

It would appear that 47% of West Kirkland Mining shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of West Kirkland Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.