Institutions profited after Capital Appreciation Limited's (JSE:CTA) market cap rose R333m last week butretail investors profited the most

Key Insights

  • Capital Appreciation's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

  • A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

  • Insiders own 16% of Capital Appreciation

If you want to know who really controls Capital Appreciation Limited (JSE:CTA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 40% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Retail investors gained the most after market cap touched R2.1b last week, while institutions who own 33% also benefitted.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Capital Appreciation.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capital Appreciation?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Capital Appreciation. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Capital Appreciation's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Capital Appreciation. Public Investment Corporation Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. With 6.1% and 5.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Caet Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Centric Capital Ventures LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Michael Pimstein, the CEO has 4.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Capital Appreciation

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Capital Appreciation Limited. Insiders own R320m worth of shares in the R2.1b company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in Capital Appreciation. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 5.8%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 6.1%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Capital Appreciation you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

