Instructional coach in Union County charged with having child sexual abuse materials

A 56-year-old instructional coach in the Union County Public Schools district was arrested and charged Tuesday with 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the sheriff stated in a news release.

A cyber tip led to Jeffrey Schneider, of Waxhaw, who was accused of having and downloading images flagged as child pornography.

Detectives said that Schneider is an instructional coach at Sun Valley Middle School and Sun Valley High School.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office searched Schneider’s home in the Skyecroft subdivision early Tuesday morning.

Electronic devices were seized, and Schneider was taken into custody.

Union County Public Schools officials have placed Schneider on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

“Our detectives have seen a significant increase in online exploitation cases over the past several years,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in the news release. “These offenders believe that they can commit their crimes on the internet and will never be held accountable for their actions. My office remains committed to identifying, locating, and apprehending online predators so that we can ensure the safety of our children and teenagers. I encourage all local parents to monitor their children’s internet activity and to report any suspicious communications their child may receive.”

Schneider currently remains in custody under a secured bond of $50,000.00.

