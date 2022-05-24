Instructor and trainee shot, wounded in gun accident at Georgia’s law enforcement academy

Two people suffered gunshot wounds Monday in an apparent firearms-training accident at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, officials said.

The victims’ wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, though the two were taken by ambulance to a Macon hospital for treatment.

The incident happened early Monday afternoon, and further details were not immediately available Tuesday.

Officials familiar with the shooting told The Telegraph that a bullet fired from a gun during a training session struck an Atlanta-area police officer in the calf and then hit an instructor in the foot.

The training center where the shooting happened sits along Interstate 75 in Monroe County and is where most of the state’s law enforcement officers are schooled.