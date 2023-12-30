‘Insu-boar-dinate;’ State troopers struggle to capture pig on the loose
Video shows state troopers in Springfield having a little bit of trouble trying to get a pig into custody.
The video posted on social media shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper chasing after a pig as it makes its way down the road.
“Darn it!” the trooper can be heard saying.
The trooper then comes up to a trooper in his cruiser.
After realizing it has nowhere to go the pig surrenders and is captured by the owner.
“In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other,” the social media post reads.
