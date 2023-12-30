‘Insu-boar-dinate;’ State troopers struggle to capture pig on the loose

Video shows state troopers in Springfield having a little bit of trouble trying to get a pig into custody.

The video posted on social media shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper chasing after a pig as it makes its way down the road.

“Darn it!” the trooper can be heard saying.

>> Bengals’ Orlando Brown Jr. missed birth of son to play against Steelers

The trooper then comes up to a trooper in his cruiser.

After realizing it has nowhere to go the pig surrenders and is captured by the owner.

“In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other,” the social media post reads.

Springfield 🐷🚔There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild. Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody. In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other. Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday, December 29, 2023