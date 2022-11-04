Insufficient Growth At LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) Hampers Share Price

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) as a highly attractive investment with its 6.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

LBS Bina Group Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

LBS Bina Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 53%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 52% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 1.6% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.9% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that LBS Bina Group Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From LBS Bina Group Berhad's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of LBS Bina Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with LBS Bina Group Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

