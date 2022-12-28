Insufficient Growth At Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB) Hampers Share Price

Oriental Interest Berhad's (KLSE:OIB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.9x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Oriental Interest Berhad has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Oriental Interest Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 17% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 7.3% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.7% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Oriental Interest Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Oriental Interest Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Oriental Interest Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Oriental Interest Berhad that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Oriental Interest Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

