Insufficient Growth At Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Hampers Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.2x Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Pfizer certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

pe
pe

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Pfizer's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 140% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 138% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 14% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.5% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Pfizer's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Pfizer's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Pfizer's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pfizer you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Pfizer. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

