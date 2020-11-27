Insulation Coatings Market worth $11.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Insulation Coatings Market by Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Mullite, YSZ), End-Use Industry (Industrial, Building, and Construction, Aerospace, Automotive, Marine), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Insulation Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8 % between 2020 to 2025. The insulation coatings market is driven by the protection of equipment, pipelines, and other components from harsh environments to make them energy efficient.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26484290

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulation Coating Materials Market"

191 – Tables

31 – Figures

170 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insulation-coatings-market-26484290.html

Acrylic-based insulation coating type is estimated to be the largest type of Insulation Coatings Material

Acrylic-based insulation coatings are waterborne coatings and account for the largest share in the overall Insulation coatings market. Acrylic-based insulation coatings are the ideal replacement for traditional insulation materials and are used because of their ease of maintenance and ability to prevent CUI. These coatings can be applied with user-friendly spray equipment and are suitable for temperature applications of up to 150ºC. Water-based acrylic Insulation coatings can operate up to 177ºC.

Industrial sector: the fastest-growing end-use industry for insulation coatings

By end-use industry, the insulation coatings market is classified into five main end-use industry, namely industrial, building and construction, aerospace, automotive, marine, and others. Industrial is the largest end-use industry for insulation coatings. In the industrial sector, insulation coating is majorly used for thermal insulation. These coatings are expected to prevent heat-related injuries in the workplace. The reduced dissipation of heat from industrial machinery maintains a suitable temperature at the workplace for workers. Thermal coating also helps in maintaining chemicals at a specific temperature. Electrical insulation coating helps in increasing design flexibility and raising the safety levels at the workplace.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26484290

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for insulation coatings and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in APAC till 2025. The growing industrial activities, investment in end use industry of insulation material and labor costs in these countries are the main drivers for insulation coatings market.

The key companies profiled in the insulation coatings market research report are AkzoNobel (Netherland), PPG Industries (United States), Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Kansai (Japan), Jotun (Norway), Nippon Paint (Japan), Mascoat (Texas), Carboline (US), Sharp shell Industries (US), Axalta Coating System (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26484290

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-film-market-227835863.html Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Industrial Gas), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nonwoven-fabric-market-in-industrial-membrane-257165275.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/insulation-coatings.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/insulation-coatings-market.asp

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulation-coatings-market-worth-11-3-billion-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301181109.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets