Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others

FILE - Insulin is displayed at Pucci's Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., July 8, 2022. The recent passage of legislation that would limit the cost of insulin for Medicare patients has renewed hope for advocates pushing for Congress to do more. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Raphael Warnock
    American pastor and politician (born 1969)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Years before he came to the Senate, Raphael Warnock spent time bedside with Georgia residents suffering from the long-term effects of diabetes, a condition made worse by limited access to life-saving drugs like insulin.

“I’ve seen the human face of this up close as a pastor. I’ve been there and witnessed what happens when diabetes goes on untreated,” Warnock said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I’ve been there with families when they received the news that a loved one will have to receive an amputation.”

That work as a pastor helped the freshman senator push Congress to take its first step in limiting the high cost of insulin for millions of Americans.

The passage of the expansive climate change and health care bill this month delivered key Democratic priorities to voters months before the midterm elections, including provisions to lower health care costs.

As a result, by 2026, Medicare will gain the power to start negotiating costs for pharmaceuticals and its beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs will be limited to $2,000 starting in 2025.

But the most immediate relief will take effect in January when the cost of insulin for patients on Medicare will be capped at $35 a month.

The provision, a longstanding priority for Democrats, will bring relief to an estimated nearly 2 million people across the country who currently pay an average of $572 annually out-of-pocket for insulin, according to a recent analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In Warnock's state, the annual average is higher, coming in at $591 for more than 50,000 Georgia residents whose lives are dependent on the drug.

Around 7 million Americans require insulin daily and 14% of them are spending nearly half of their income after food and housing costs on the medicine, according to a Yale University study.

“It's devastating for a family to have to make those choices,” Lisa Murdock, chief advocacy officer for the American Diabetes Association, told the AP. “This is a life-saving medication. You can’t live without it, and we shouldn’t have people in this country who are having to choose to do that.”

The issue of insulin pricing is more pronounced in the U.S. than in other nations, and it has gotten worse over the past two decades. According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin tripled. And between 2012 and 2016, prices continued to climb, nearly doubling, a congressional report released in March found.

The issue has been a perennial one in Congress, with a broad bipartisan consensus recognizing the problem, but little agreement on a solution. That is why organizations like the American Diabetes Association have sought to fight the battle for affordable insulin in the states, starting in 2019 when Colorado became the first state to institute a cap on copays for insulin.

“From there, we just ran with it,” Murdock said. “We currently have 22 states and the District of Columbia with a monthly copay cap in place and we will continue to work on that as long as we need to raise the conversation."

While several states passed legislation that capped the price for Medicare and private insurance, the new federal law doesn't go as far. The legislation introduced by Warnock had initially included the monthly cap both for Medicare recipients and those privately insured.

But during an hourslong voting series, Republicans stripped out the portion that would have included private insurance, which is used by the majority of those in need of insulin. Some of the GOP senators who voted for it to be removed represent states with some of the highest mortality rates for diabetes, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the time, Republicans who voted against the provision said it violated Senate budget rules, but Democrats intentionally did not drop it, daring their colleagues across the aisle to vote on the Senate floor to strip it out.

“In reality, the Dems wanted to break Senate rules to pass insulin pricing cap instead of going through regular order,” Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, tweeted after the vote. Johnson added that he had previously “voted for an amendment, that Dems blocked, to provide insulin at cost to low-income Americans.”

But Warnock said the quarrel over procedural rules meant failing on substance.

“The blocking of a provision that would have provided the same cap for folks on private insurance is yet another example of why people hate politics and, and what’s wrong with Washington,” he said.

The provision did however get seven Republicans on board. And while it wasn't enough to pass the broader cap, it was more support than for any previous effort to cap insulin prices in Congress. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated that expanding affordable access to insulin will be a priority for the chamber in September.

Advocates say a potential legislative response to address the gaps in coverage could come in the form of the Insulin Act, a bipartisan proposal introduced last month by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, that would include a cap on the private marketplace. The legislation also has mechanisms in place that would lower the list price for insulin, providing relief for diabetes patients without insurance.

“We are grateful for the step forward in the Inflation Reduction Act, but now we’re focused and really urging Congress to bring up the Insulin Act as soon as possible,” said Campbell Hutton, vice president of regulatory and health policy at JDRF, a New York-based nonprofit that funds type 1 diabetes research.

Recommended Stories

  • California Lawmakers Renew Call for ‘Drought Profiteering’ Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- California lawmakers are ratcheting up calls for “urgent action” by the US Justice Department to investigate potential water crimes as the state battles “dire” supply shortages and drought.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Reco

  • Cherokee Nation listed on the top 10 of Forbes’ magazines’ 2022 Best Places to Work

    The Cherokee Nation has been listed on Forbes magazines’ 2022 Best Places to Work list.

  • Arkansas football transfer tracker: 2022 season

    Which Arkansas football players have entered the transfer portal? We're keeping track of the Razorbacks leaving the program.

  • Arkansas Transgender Kids Can Continue Receiving Health Care: Court

    A federal appeals court ruled that the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors would stay on hold while a lawsuit against it is heard.

  • Tory leadership hustings live: We should never have closed schools in pandemic, Liz Truss says

    Sunak says it was mistake to ‘empower scientists’ in pandemic Check the latest leadership odds with our live tracker Where Truss and Sunak stand on the key issues

  • Michigan elections bureau recommends canvassers place abortion and voting rights amendments on ballot

    Michigan's Bureau of Elections issued recommendations to place questions on abortion and voting rights on the November ballot.

  • Latin American leaders back Argentine VP after prosecutor's prison request

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Latin American leaders sent their support to Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Wednesday, after a federal prosecutor asked for extensive prison time in her corruption proceedings. In a letter widely published on social media, the presidents of Mexico, Colombia and Bolivia said they backed Fernandez de Kirchner two days after a federal prosecutor requested she get a 12-year jail sentence if found guilty. "This persecution aims to remove Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from public, political and electoral life, as well as to bury the values and ideals she represents, with the ultimate goal of implementing a neoliberal model," reads the letter.

  • Putin orders Russian military to increase troops amid Ukraine losses

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1.

  • NASA Launches 'SpEED Demon' Rocket From Virginia Flight Centre

    A sounding rocket testing out equipment for future science missions successfully launched from Wallop Island, Virginia, on Tuesday, August 23, NASA said.NASA Wallops released footage of the launch of the Sporadic-E ElectroDynamics Demonstration mission, also known as SpEED Demon, on Tuesday evening.Following a successful launch, the rocket flew to a height of 100 miles before descending into the Atlantic Ocean, NASA said.The instruments on board SpEED Demon will be further improved with the aim of being used for a science mission in the summer of 2024, NASA said. Credit: NASA Wallops via Storyful

  • Meghan Markle Says The Media Once Confused Her With Serena Williams

    Meghan Markle revealed in the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes, that the media once confused her with tennis star Serena Williams.

  • N.Korea reports unknown fever cases near China border, denies COVID

    North Korea's state media said on Thursday that a fever outbreak of unknown origin has emerged in a region bordering China, but it was not the novel coronavirus over which the country declared victory this month. Four fever cases "suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic" were reported from Ryanggang Province near the border with China on Tuesday, prompting authorities to immediately lock down the area and mobilise medical teams, the official KCNA news agency said, citing the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters. But a detailed analysis of the nationwide epidemic situation showed that there have been no COVID-19 cases since the country's outbreak ended early this month, KCNA said.

  • Students at Howard welcome U.S. debt relief

    STORY: A psychology major at Howard University, Moniest Cardell said a weight was lifted off her shoulders as the $20,000 of erased debt would mean relief for her whole family.Given the stress debt can cause in many people, the measure means "a little bit of breathing room" according to computer science major Jie Reid.Biology student Alexis Horton said the news "sounds really good", since she was planning to go into medical school, which means she would "rack up a lot of loans at school."The government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants, low-interest federal loans to benefit lower-income college students, will have $20,000 of their debt canceled.Canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower would cost the U.S. government $321 billion, the New York Fed calculated in April, but the income cap means the actual cost will be lower than that.The New York Fed estimated that forgiving $10,000 per borrower would eliminate student debt for 11.8 million borrowers, or 31% of the total number. The White House said that figure will be 20 million borrowers. Nearly 90% of those borrowers will make under $75,000 a year, the White House said.

  • John Fetterman returns to Pittsburgh for first time since suffering stroke

    Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman made an appearance in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, his first visit to the area since he suffered a stroke in May.

  • Does a college graduate earn more than someone with only a high school education?

    Many wonder if going into student loan debt to earn a degree is a wise choice. According to one study, they’re right to wonder.

  • Nvidia Earnings Show Signs Of Chip Slump

    Abhinav Davuluri, Morningstar Technology Equity Strategist, joined "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" with Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson to discuss Nvidia's 2Q earnings report. The chip giant missed earnings estimates.

  • Woman spreading husband’s ashes in Alaska is rescued by vacationing first-responders

    They carried her 2.5 miles down the mountain after she got injured on her hike.

  • Midtown shooting suspect makes first court appearance

    Raissa Kengne, who is accused of opening fire at an apartment building and an office building in Midtown, killing two people, made her first appearance before a Fulton County Magistrate Judge. She was denied bond.

  • Hérard Abraham, general who helped usher in Haiti’s democratic transition, is dead

    Hérard Abraham, the respected former army commander-in-chief who played a major role in ushering in Haiti’s first democratically elected president in 1990 only to be forced into retirement in a purge months later, has died, his family and Haiti’s government confirmed. He was 82.

  • Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments

    The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized.

  • Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

    Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce on Friday