Insulting or fair? Customers react to AT&T giving $5 back to customers after outage

AT&T, the nation's largest cellphone carrier with 241 million customers, is trying to make things right after a nationwide outage left tens of thousands of people without wireless service for several hours Thursday.

The disruption, the company explained without elaborating, was caused by a technical error due to "the application and execution of an incorrect process" as AT&T worked to expand its network. Across the country, essential public services were impacted, with one North Carolina Police Department urging people in need of 911 to call for help using a different phone provider.

AT&T offers $5 credit

AT&T, as a mea culpa, announced it will credit $5 back to its customers within two billing cycles. The offer does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid, or Cricket wireless and is priced to cover the average cost of a full day of service, the company said.

'Messed up.' 'An insult.' 'Slap in the face'

Some people online appeared less than thrilled with the AT&T's gesture. Here's what people are saying on social media.

This is messed up because AT&T users were trying to reach 911 for medical emergencies and couldn’t due to the outage. It put many lives in danger. They’re owed more than a $5 credit. https://t.co/LIuCHNUK9l — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) February 25, 2024

A single $5 credit per account with multiple phones is an insult. You failed here @ATTNEWS. — Glenn Gossett (@GlennGossett_) February 25, 2024

I just saw that AT&T is giving everyone a $5 credit for Thursday’s outage. Can't wait to see my $231 bill plummet to $226! pic.twitter.com/rp3UYfdtF0 — Debbi דְבוֹרָה (@RedeemedRags) February 26, 2024

AT&T giving everyone a $5 credit like it’s a gift pic.twitter.com/vOwUD3MDXr — Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) February 25, 2024

AT&T giving their customers a $5 credit pic.twitter.com/xg4i42N9U2 — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) February 25, 2024

That ain't going to cut it. @Verizon you got any offers if I switch to your service? — Nobody beats the Biz (@callmednyce) February 25, 2024

AT&T offering a 5 dollar credit lol! What a slap in face 😩😂🤦🏽 @Verizon would never — ~ DeNa MaRiE🦋🇵🇷 (@Cita408) February 26, 2024

AT&T customers after getting a $5 credit for the nationwide service outage pic.twitter.com/eMknC8lbKA — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) February 26, 2024

AT&t offering its customers $5 for an all-day blackout on their phones is pathetic, especially for delivery drivers that could have missed upwards of 60 to $100. It's a laugh in their face. AT&t sucks — Ultra Rare Duck (@UltraRareDuck) February 26, 2024

AT&T customers were w/o service for 12+ hours and the company was literally like “oops, here’s $5” — not another liz allen🦎🌈👯‍♂️🌱🌻🐝 (@neuroticnormal) February 26, 2024

My reaction when I see that AT&T is giving a $5 credit to people that lost service for 12 plus hours last week. #ATT #attoutage pic.twitter.com/x4JkjIpNqM — CUJO. (@dudefromthe303) February 26, 2024

Others are reading: Protect your eyes during the total solar eclipse. Here's where to get glasses

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: AT&T gives $5 to customers for outage. Here's how people reacted.