Insulting or fair? Customers react to AT&T giving $5 back to customers after outage

John Tufts, Indianapolis Star
AT&T, the nation's largest cellphone carrier with 241 million customers, is trying to make things right after a nationwide outage left tens of thousands of people without wireless service for several hours Thursday.

The disruption, the company explained without elaborating, was caused by a technical error due to "the application and execution of an incorrect process" as AT&T worked to expand its network. Across the country, essential public services were impacted, with one North Carolina Police Department urging people in need of 911 to call for help using a different phone provider.

AT&T offers $5 credit

AT&T, as a mea culpa, announced it will credit $5 back to its customers within two billing cycles. The offer does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid, or Cricket wireless and is priced to cover the average cost of a full day of service, the company said.

'Messed up.' 'An insult.' 'Slap in the face'

Some people online appeared less than thrilled with the AT&T's gesture. Here's what people are saying on social media.

