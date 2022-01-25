Hit by more fires, floods and tornados, Californians and other Americans struggle to pay

After a mudslide swamped the Shimbo family's home in Silverado, Calif., on Dec. 14, 2021, their insurance claim was denied. They are exploring bankruptcy and selling their house to the federal government.

Tiffany and Akira Shimbo were both on Zoom work calls on Dec. 14 when they heard a roaring crash outside their home in Silverado Canyon, a sylvan outpost 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Akira ran outside and saw a wave of fast-moving mud and water topping their fence and shoving their Jacuzzi, garden beds and more into raging Silverado Creek just below them.

“It sounded just like a car accident, only over and over,” said Tiffany Shimbo.

Tiffany pulled Akira through a window to safety as floodwaters and debris flows raged on three sides of their home. They waited three hours until the waters receded. The house stood, they and their 5-year-old daughter were alive, but they would soon learn that neither their insurance nor government disaster relief programs would help them.

The Shimbos, $15,000 in debt from grappling with 10 feet of mud and growing mold under their home and facing at least $75,000 in costs, are exploring filing for bankruptcy and selling their home to be demolished via a federal program.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Tiffany Shimbo. “We knew we were at some risk. We just didn’t know it would be this severe and that no one would help. Because we live in Orange County, it's one of the richest counties in the world, and how does someone not come and help?”

That outcome is one Americans are facing in growing numbers, as climate change ramps up the destructive forces of nature. The financial mechanisms meant to help disaster victims — private insurance and government relief programs — have never covered all the costs of disaster, but the pain is multiplying as the number of costly events in the U.S. rises swiftly.

How swiftly? Last year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration counted 20 billion-dollar disasters, totaling $145 billion in damages, the third most of all time. The country had averaged about seven such disasters, adjusted for inflation, every year since 1980. But in the most recent five years, the average spiked to more than 17.

The disasters also kill; they took the lives of 688 people in 2021, the most in a decade.

The USA had 20 weather/climate disaster events in 2021 with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The annual average for such events since 1980 is 7.4, but in the most recent five years, the average has been 17.2.

To what degree climate change is responsible is still a matter of study. But scientists have linked global warming to many of the underlying conditions that contribute to dangerous weather events such as increased flooding, heatwaves and droughts, and more intense tropical storms and wildfires. This weekend, hundreds were evacuated during a fierce wind-driven wildfire near Big Sur. Until a year ago, wildfires in January were largely unheard of in the Golden State, but longer, more frequent droughts are helping trigger year-round fires.

It’s not just major events that are on the rise. Carolyn Kousky, a disaster finance expert and executive director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Risk Center, said smaller events, like localized flooding, are also driving up costs.

Federal Emergency Management Agency claims data bear that out. From 1980 to 1984, its flood insurance program averaged annual payouts of about $89 million, adjusted for inflation. But costs have been rising ever since. In the past five years, the program has averaged just under $1.6 billion in annual payouts.

“There’s now widespread recognition that this isn’t a one-off thing, that we are on a trajectory of ever-increasing risk,” Kousky said. “We’re going to be seeing this and a lot worse in the coming years. This is not sustainable.”

When disaster strikes, there are typically four ways a home or business owner can recover, Kousky said: insurance, government relief, personal savings or a personal loan. Disaster relief was never intended to cover the full cost of damages. And full insurance and personal savings are out of reach for many Americans.

“Savings and family aid are great for more affluent people, but a majority of Americans don’t have that kind of money to roll them through a disaster,” Kousky said. “Lower-income people struggle with all four of those sources.”

What makes matters worse now, said Jesse Keenan, a climate adaptation expert and professor at the School of Architecture at Tulane University, is that the increase in costly natural disasters is pushing beyond the country’s financial means to cope, from local governments to the federal budget.

Solving the problem will require politically fraught systemic changes, he said, such as identifying areas of high risk so that development can be restricted and residents relocated, rather than using funds to constantly rebuild.

“There are a lot of political disincentives to dictate where people are going to live,” Keenan said. “But until we solve the land-use problem, no amount of disaster relief is going to fill the gap.”

Insurance without assurance

On a Friday night in early December, Ben Ashby was celebrating his 32nd birthday in Los Angeles when his phone began buzzing. Friends back home in Kentucky wanted to know: Was he in his cellar? Was he safe?

About 2,000 miles east, a tornado had ripped through Walton Creek Valley, where Ashby’s family has lived for generations. The tornado was one of several on Dec. 10 that caused $3.9 billion in damage and 93 deaths across four states.

Three days later, Ashby found his farmhouse standing, but little else. A barn that his great-grandfather built was torn open, and other outbuildings were gone. An insurance adjuster told him $60,000 in damage to his house would be covered, but only about a third of $128,000 in damage to the barn and other structures would be paid out.

“One of them was my office,” Ashby said. “They haven’t even found all the walls of that yet.”

Half of a sign that reads, "Greetings from Walton Creek" lies in a field near Centertown, Ky., after a tornado passed through in early December. The other half of the sign was found a mile away. The message adorned a garage owned by Ben Ashby, whose insurance will only partially cover $128,000 in damage to several buildings on his property.

Still, Ashby counts himself among the lucky. Friends and neighbors lost their homes, and Ashby said many weren’t insured enough to cover the full costs of rebuilding. Some were told they may receive as little as 20%.

“It’s insult to injury, because you think you’re protected,” Ashby said.

Experts who study the insurance industry say they understand those frustrations but point to an underlying truth: Many disasters are too expensive to fully insure.

“Will insurance, and even can insurance, ever completely provide coverage in a meaningful way for natural disasters? The answer to that is no,” said Donald Hornstein, a professor of insurance and environmental law at the University of North Carolina. “To do so would probably cause premiums to be so high as to be unaffordable.”

Hornstein said events like tropical storms present “correlated risk,” which means they can devastate wide swaths of policyholders, and wipe out insurance companies. After huge losses in the mid-20th century, companies stopped covering floods, leading to the creation of FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program in 1968.

The program now provides more than 95% of all flood insurance policies in the U.S. But it has been billions of dollars in debt since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, leaving taxpayers on the hook when Congress forgives the debt.

And many homeowners and business owners remain uninsured or underinsured by the program. Residential coverage maxes out at $250,000, even though the median home sales price in the U.S. recently eclipsed $400,000, according to federal data.

Private insurance policies also often exclude mudslides and earthquakes. In the West, companies are also increasingly dropping wildfire coverage.

A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Officials in California, whose 8.7 million insured homeowners make it the largest residential market in the nation, have tried to clamp down on private insurers shifting more expenses onto policyholders.

When the entire town of Paradise burned in the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, major insurers canceled residents' policies within weeks. A state law has since barred companies from canceling customers living in or near a governor-declared wildfire emergency for a year.

Two more laws passed last year bulk up payments insurers must make for lengthy evacuations, lost clothes and other critical items, and forbid private insurers from deducting land value from a paid claim when a fire victim chooses to relocate — a move that companies previously used to sharply reduce payouts.

But ultimately, companies are free to stop renewing policies once the contracted term expires.

Homeowners in California's high fire hazard areas often must now use the FAIR plan for fire insurance, a last resort pool created by state law to which all companies must contribute. Rates are far higher. On Friday, the plan was expanded to include farms, winegrowers and ranchers, who are also experiencing more blazes.

Losses to insurers and citizens alike can be massive in wildfire-prone zones, and with climate change fueling ever more blazes, there’s a growing “disaster protection gap,” according to a 2021 California insurance task force report. Overall losses from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 exceeded $45 billion, but only $35 billion was insured, the report found. Insurers lost another $10 billion in those two years, another study found, though the state report said they recouped billions from power company PG&E, whose poor maintenance of electrical poles and wires sparked many costly blazes.

Whatever the policy, Hornstein said the insured value of a home specified in many may not meet real-world costs to rebuild it, especially with recent hikes in the costs of building materials. Customers may forget to update policies too.

What is the government's responsibility?

A mudslide wrecked the home of Tiffany Shimbo, left, her husband, Akira, and their daughter, Emi, 5, in Silverado, Calif.

Debris flows, also called mudslides, are another growing problem in the wildfire-scarred West, where rivers of mud, boulders and charred logs from burned hills can crash into homes during heavy rains.

In 2020, some 6.5 million acres across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington were at risk of the flows. But many homeowner policies also exclude mudslide or debris flow damage.

In Silverado Canyon, the Shimbos were told their FAIR plan claim was denied because they’d bought their property after the wildfire that created the mudslide conditions. Where insurance fails, the government can step in. But there was no local or presidential disaster declaration after the mudslides to unlock public relief funds.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, who represents the canyon, told USA TODAY that county attorneys saw the neighborhood debris flows as a private problem, not warranting the use of taxpayer funds beyond clearing public roads. A subsequent California emergency declaration means the supervisors may or may not now clear creeks and culverts with federal and county funds, but no dollars will go directly to residents.

The Shimbos leaned on neighbors and nonprofits to nail tarps and plywood to their home to seal out the elements and dig out the mud. Like many Americans denied by insurance companies, a GoFundMe was started for them.

Other neighbors are also stuck with bills as high as $200,000 to repair homes and foundations. The experience has left the community questioning the role of government to respond to natural disasters.

“We need to redefine, what is government responsibility?” said Linda May, a longtime Silverado resident who is also a former FEMA local fiscal chief. “The saddest thing, which I’ve heard so much on this disaster, is ‘Who’s gonna pay for it?’”

Experienced volunteers can help nudge agencies to act. In Orange County, Joanne Hubble, emergency response coordinator of a nonprofit called InterCanyon League, recalled that the Natural Resources Conservation Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, had cleared area creeks next to homes after debris flows in the wake of a 2010 wildfire. She contacted them and showed them affected canyon areas. Preliminary plans for 16 canyon projects have now been drawn up.

'Not a single penny?'

The shop on Main Street was supposed to be Chykeat Goodley’s ticket to the good life.

After 15 years of cutting hair and saving money, Goodley, 47, bought the three-story building in the small city of Norristown, Pennsylvania, with plans to open a barbershop and lease out other suites.

That was in 2020. Then the pandemic delayed opening until March 2021. Six months later, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought several feet of water into Goodley’s building, which he had just spent a year renovating.

Goodley’s insurer told him his policy didn’t cover floods, which hadn’t seemed necessary before Ida – his building isn’t in a floodplain. A FEMA representative told him the disaster declaration for Pennsylvania only meant a low-interest loan. He didn’t have time for that. Any delay would risk his tenants breaking their leases, an even greater fiscal risk.

So, Goodley said, he threw $40,000 more savings and sweat equity into repairs: dry wall, floors, HVAC, electric. It set him back years financially, but he feels fortunate to have reopened. Several other shops on the street remain closed four months later.

“At the time I thought government would help out,” Goodley said. “But not one thing? Not a single penny?”

Experts warn that government relief programs never make residents whole. FEMA help caps at about $37,000 for home damages. Other programs offer more to rebuild schools, roads, and flood control measures but can take years.

Using public funds to rebuild can also increase wealth inequities, said James Elliott, chair of sociology at Rice University. Research he did with colleague Junia Howell shows that 15 years after a disaster, white families' wealth increases more than it would have had the flood or fire not occurred, while the wealth of families of color decreases more than expected.

One reason, Elliott said, is that disaster relief funds often go to homeowners, particularly those who have insurance. That leaves out renters and the uninsured, who typically have lower incomes and are less likely to be white.

The Shimbos, an interracial family, bought an affordable, older home at Orange County's rural edge, but she said they'll likely be forced to rent an apartment if they have to abandon their house.

Those with money and privilege are also more likely to have time and resources to navigate the application process for public relief. Zack Rosenburg, co-founder of SBP, a national nonprofit focused on disaster recovery and resiliency, said FEMA can do much more to clarify application requirements and ensure funds are distributed equitably.

“It’s a process that ... drives attrition by being cumbersome and complex,” Rosenburg said.

Anne Bink, associate administrator for FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, said the agency is working to improve.

FEMA has expanded the types of documentation it accepts to verify homeownership or rental status, a hurdle Bink said can impact families whose homes have been passed down through generations. The change meant an additional 41,000 people were accepted for relief monies in 2021 who previously would not have been.

The agency is also working with the U.S. Small Business Association to streamline processes, Bink said. A pilot project allowed 23,000 applicants to access assistance who otherwise would not have.

“We see this as a culture shift,” Bink said. “We know we have more work to do. ... We want to continue to keep equity in the forefront of everything we do for survivors.”

$50 billion for 'resiliency'

Experts say that while there are ways to improve the country’s insurance and disaster relief programs, a holistic solution to the onslaught of climate change will require something bigger: getting out of harm’s way.

Local zoning officials can "red tag" or condemn properties that are no longer stable, but it's an unpopular option.

The California “climate insurance” task force in 2021 recommended devoting substantial upfront funds to making private properties and wildlands more “resilient,” such as enclosing eaves and better managing forests. Research shows for every $1 spent in advance, up to $6 in disaster costs can be avoided, they wrote.

They proposed novel ideas too, such as creating community-focused insurance pools. It’s not clear who would pay. The idea was suggested based on a successful Nature Conservancy partnership with resort owners in Mexico who pay fees to preserve pristine natural spaces enjoyed by their clientele.

UPenn's Kousky recently won a National Science Foundation grant to help pilot an alternative insurance model in New York City. It will finance a community organization to quickly deliver small amounts of money — say $5,000 — to low- and middle-income residents after flooding, easing immediate burdens for many.

But ultimately, experts say financial systems can’t cover the growing costs of disasters, nor should they. Historically, about half of the money paid out under FEMA’s national flood insurance program — more than $12.5 billion as of 2016 — went to rebuilding properties that repeatedly flooded, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Officials from city councils up through Congress should implement policies that restrict building in floodplains and areas prone to wildfire, experts said. Then, instead of paying to rebuild, they should pay to move people out of those areas after disaster strikes.

The Shimbos are considering it. Under another Natural Resources Conservation Service emergency watershed program, they may sell their home to the federal government to be demolished. Unlike FEMA, no emergency declaration is required, said Greg Norris, the agency’s California conservation engineer. He said the program is best known for buying out and tearing down homes in floodplains in the Midwest.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law late last year provides about $50 billion in climate resiliency funding, the largest ever such investment. Hornstein said the funds will boost federal efforts to relocate homeowners from floodplains or possibly elevate their homes and help pay for other flood mitigation projects.

Yet the money is just “a drop in the bucket,” Hornstein warned.

“The $50 billion is historic, and it’s simultaneously nothing,” he said. “The amount of money that actually needs to be spent is in the hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of billions.”

