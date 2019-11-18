Update: Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Gained 41% In The Last Three Years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG), which is up 41%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 22% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 16% in the last year , including dividends .

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Insurance Australia Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:IAG Past and Future Earnings, November 18th 2019

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Insurance Australia Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Insurance Australia Group provided a TSR of 16% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 10% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. If you would like to research Insurance Australia Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

