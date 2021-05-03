Insurance claims from Fort Worth, Keller hail storm damage now top $400 million

Insurance claims from last week’s hail storm have now topped $400 million — with most of the damage occurring in north Fort Worth and Keller — making it one of the costliest weather events in recent years.

So far, 32,000 claims for damage to homes and automobiles have been filed statewide, the “vast majority” in Tarrant County, said Camille Garcia, spokeswoman for the Insurance Council of Texas.

“While there are more vehicle claims at this time, we expect to see more home claims filed as roof inspections are conducted,” Garcia said in an email. “Based on this number we project $400M in claim payments.”

For comparison, the historical winter storm that struck Texas in February — leaving thousands of Texans without electrical power, and in some cases potable water, for days at a time — led to $2 billion in insurance claim payments so far, she said.

“We expect the Winter Storm claims to reach $2.8B in claim payments,” she said.

Many cars damaged in last week’s hail storm had not only broken windshields and windows, but also water damage to electrical components, insurance officials said.

“Some cars are so badly damaged they can’t or shouldn’t be driven,” Chris Pilcic, State Farm Insurance spokesman, said last week.

The storm passed through North Texas Wednesday night, pounding northern Tarrant County with hail stones as large as tennis balls in some areas.

Residents are urged to follow their insurance agent’s guidance on getting repairs made, and not rely on strangers who stop by and offer unsolicited help.

The pandemic, which required businesses to find more ways to do business virtually rather than face-to-face, has dramatically improved insurance companies’ ability to handle claims online and by phone, rather than requiring policy holders to take their car to a claims center.