Insurance laws changed and are not in favor of policyholder

Hurricane Ian changed the landscape in Southwest Florida and the insurance industry. Most of us had never experienced damage like Ian and we now recognize the importance of having a reputable insurance company. Checking your policy and working with your agent to have the best proper coverage is crucial for filing claims after a storm.

It’s been a year since Ian and according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, thousands of claims have still not been paid.

Insurance laws have changed and are not in favor of the policyholder. After Hurricane Irma, policyholders had five years to file a claim, after Ian there is a two-year window to file a claim. As of January 1, 2023 based on latest Florida State Statues, you now will have just one year from the date a hurricane makes landfall to give notice of the claim to the insurance company.

As a public insurance adjuster, I can say this is not enough time. Hurricane damage is not always visible right away, and sometimes takes a few years to even appear. Roof damage can be one of those undetected but costly claims. With the new one-year claims law, you would not be able to file a claim for undetected damages. Seasonal residents who might find damage later than one year would not be able to file a claim either.

Another change from 2022 to 2023 will be how attorney fees are applied to a homeowner who has to sue their insurance company. For Hurricane Ian, if the homeowner’s case prevails, the insurance company is required to pay the homeowner’s attorney fees. Starting in 2023 however, if you have to sue your insurance company any attorney fees will come out of your net settlement. This means your insurance company can underpay, and if you must sue and prevail, the attorney fees come out of the homeowner’s pocket.

In my opinion, when insurance laws change, they rarely swing in favor of the homeowner and most often favor insurance companies. In short, the law changes made in 2022 need to be addressed and the only real way to make it known these changes will affect you as a property owner is to request the law to be changed back by contacting your local state representative.

By sharing your opinions with your representatives and senators in Tallahassee, you make your voice heard on the issues that matter to you and help them decide what action to take on pending legislation that affects all of us.

We don’t want future hurricane damage to go unpaid or restrict the property owners from filing a claim if they notice damage a year and a day after the damage occurred. It will take all of us to voice our opinion in order to get the law changed back and to recover attorney fees. If the law does not change, I predict insurance issues will continue and even get worse.

Blake Day, president of Day Adjusting and Consulting in Naples, has over 15 years of in-depth knowledge of the insurance industry.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Insurance laws changed and are not in favor of policyholder